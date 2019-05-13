IN PICTURES: Hawick Cornet leads first rideout to Bonchester

The cavalcade was waved out of Hawick and into Bonchester by supporters, and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture it all on camera.
View more
The sun shone on Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton, his right and left-hand men Gareth Renwick and Ali George, and acting father Joe Crawford, as they led Hawick Common Riding’s first rideout to Bonchester Bridge on Saturday.
The cavalcade was waved out of Hawick and into Bonchester by supporters, and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture it all on camera.