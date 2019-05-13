Supporters enjoy refreshments at the Horse and Hound.

IN PICTURES: Hawick Cornet leads first rideout to Bonchester

The sun shone on Hawick Cornet Connor Brunton, his right and left-hand men Gareth Renwick and Ali George, and acting father Joe Crawford, as they led Hawick Common Riding’s first rideout to Bonchester Bridge on Saturday.

The cavalcade was waved out of Hawick and into Bonchester by supporters, and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture it all on camera.

Left-hand man Ali George with his lass Katy Moffat at Bonchester.
Arriving at Bonchester, Gareth Renwick, Cornet Connor Brunton and Ali George.
Riders en route to Bonchester Bridge.
Alan and Jack Brown going for refreshments at Bonchester.
