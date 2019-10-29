In pictures: Guisers enjoy tricks and treats at Traquair House

More than 800 visitors donned their scary costumes and took part in scavenger hunts, ghost tours and Halloween-inspired games ... our photographer Bill McBurnie was along to capture all the ghoulish goings-on.
Little witches, wizards, ghosts and ghouls filled the grounds of Traquair House at the weekend.
