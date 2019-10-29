In pictures: Guisers enjoy tricks and treats at Traquair House

Little witches, wizards, ghosts and ghouls filled the grounds of Traquair House at the weekend.

More than 800 visitors donned their scary costumes and took part in scavenger hunts, ghost tours and Halloween-inspired games ... our photographer Bill McBurnie was along to capture all the ghoulish goings-on.

Svetlana and Olivia McMahon

Leslie and Maisie Laydon

Tess and James Wilson with Lily Chevalier from Moffat

Ella Vair and Amy Adamson from Jedburgh

