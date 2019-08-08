In pictures: 7 of the scariest and most dangerous routes in the world

Motoring specialists from LeaseCar.uk have compiled a list of perilous roads that travellers and nervous drivers should probably steer clear of where possible.

With their hazardous corners and sharp drops, these twisty routes could incite fear into even the most experienced of drivers. Some routes are isolated and desolate, others are simply busy and chaotic, but if you do find yourself on them, this is what to expect.

1. Trans-Siberian Highway, Russia Can vary from well-surfaced motorway in the west to an unstable dirt track in the east. Conditions often deteriorate when heavy rains make sections impossible to use, and extreme winters almost fully destroy parts of the road.

2. 99-Bend Road to Heaven, China Located in Tianmen Mountain National Park in central China, it features 99 death-defying hairpin turns constructed hundreds of feet in the air. It's around 6.8 miles long and in bad weather is incredibly treacherous.

3. ZojiLa Pass, India Essentially a dirt road with no guardrails or traffic signs, snaking through the highest mountain range in the world. Plus, the road zigzags among craggy peaks at over 11,000 feet. In winter 50-foot snowdrifts make it impassable.

4. North Yungas Road, Bolivia Also known as the 'Road of Death', said to be the most dangerous road in the world, with its narrow, uneven tracks, super steep mountains and sheer drops. Until 1994, nearly 300 travellers died on the road every year.

