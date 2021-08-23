Top-end home with superb views

Goshielaw, near Kelso, is a stunning family home. Photos: Hastings.

Goshielaw is currently operating successfully as an upmarket pet boarding kennels and would equally appeal to buyers looking for an equestrian property, with adaptable stables and kennels within the modern agricultural building.

The impressive six-bedroom detached house lies on the outskirts of Kelso, built by highly-regarded local firm, John Laidlaw and Sons of Jedburgh, and benefits from a luxury feel, both in its grand proportions and quality finishing.

The house has a bright south facing aspect to the front, allowing full advantage of the panoramic views across the lower Tweed Valley to the Cheviot range.

The property boasts a fantastic farmhouse-style kitchen.

It’s set within a generous 11 acre plot and enjoying great privacy with sheltering woodlands to the side, woodland paths and pond, mature planted gardens and an impressive sweeping driveway to the front.

Inside, the dining hall is fitted with oak flooring with an impressive bay window, and the lounge has a fantastic feature stone fireplace with a further bay window to the front, traditional décor and ornate cornicing and a comfortable garden room.

The farmhouse kitchen, with a central island and breakfasting unit, range cooker and dual aspect with a sunken snug on the lower level.

A timber staircase leads to the sixth bedroom which could also be a second office or enviable hobby room. Upstairs, the luxury master suite includes a Juliet balcony, his and hers wardrobes and a generous en-suite with jacuzzi bath and steam shower and underfloor heating. Four further double bedrooms also open from the landing, including a second bedroom with ensuite, with a generous family bathroom all well-proportioned and tastefully presented.