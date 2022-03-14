‘The Good Life’ in the middle of Duns

Stable Lodge, in Currie St, Duns, is our property of the week. Photos: Hastings.

Stable Lodge offers a truly unique lifestyle opportunity which occupies its own private grounds.

The package not only includes a very well-appointed three bedroom bungalow with extensive garden, but also an array of extremely versatile outbuildings including a workshop and self-contained studio/home office, in addition to a very well-appointed former stable block.

These elements make this an ideal proposition for those looking to combine work and home life into one site and would be well suited to a tradesman or such like with plenty of storage, workshop space and a mass of private parking.

The gardens are a remarkable feature at Stable Lodge.

Alternatively the outbuildings could offer opportunities to create an income stream, perhaps as rental units, or may even offer scope for further development, subject to permissions.

The grounds are perfect for the gardening enthusiast and offer a rare opportunity to create 'the good life'.

The bungalow offers immaculately-presented accommodation with a versatile and flexible layout.

Its much bigger than first impressions lead you to believe and there is a lovely connection at the rear to the beautifully-landscaped gardens which enjoy a backdrop of the former Boston church.

The gardens incorporate areas of lawn with an adjoining extensive grassed/wildlife area, planted beds and borders, a walled patio area and a pebbled seating area.

The living accommodation comprises a large lounge with a contemporary feature fireplace, and a dining kitchen which enjoys a lovely aspect over the garden grounds to the rear. There’s also a front porch, useful preparation kitchen and cloakroom, as well as a dining room/garden room towards the rear. All three bedrooms are generous double rooms; the master having the benefit of an outlook to the front, built in storage and a freshly presented en-suite shower room.

The main family bathroom includes a white four-piece suite incorporating a bath and separate shower cubicle.