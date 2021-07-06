Goldilands.

Goldilands, in Roxburgh Road, Heiton, is an attractive proposition that comprises of two separate properties.

There is not only the main four-bedroom residence but also an associated popular holiday accommodation.

It therefore offers not just the opportunity of a family home but also an attractive income generator.

With its lovely rural setting and open views of the Eildon Hill the accompanying bungalow has successfully operated as holiday let.

Generous grounds extend to 0.65 acres and the properties are being offered as a whole with an asking price of over £500,000, but could be sold separately if so desired.

A spokesperson for Kelso-based estate agents Cullen Kilshaw said: “Offered for sale are two properties totalling 6/7 bedrooms.

"Both properties enjoy a lovely rural, yet accessible setting just three miles from Kelso.

“The main residence, Goldilands, is a well proportioned four-bedroom detached property with views to the Eildon Hills from the lounge and conservatory.

"The kitchen offers an excellent family area. The bungalow has successfully operated as holiday accommodation for the last 15 years with excellent occupancy rates and a high percentage of returning guests.

"The versatile accommodation lends itself to multiple options with all bedrooms having en-suites.

"Both properties sit upon a generous plot extending to 0.65 acres, enjoying lovely countryside views and further benefiting from a useful double garage.

"These properties are offered as a whole but could be sold separately if desired. The home report for the bungalow is available on request.”