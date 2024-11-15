Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether you need gift ideas for foodies, keen bakers or homeware lovers, or are looking for pretty tableware including cutlery, plates, platters and barware - look no further than Kilner, Mason Cash and Viners.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

The three brands have some gorgeous gift ideas up for grabs and we selected a few for you to take a look at. The entire range can be found on the links below.

Viners Darwin Cutlery Set (16 pieces) £66

A heritage style brought up to date with subtle, contemporary tweaks, the Darwin cutlery set glistens at the table with its high shine stainless steel finish

Viners Graphite Knife Block £54

Those who enjoy cooking will love the Graphite Knife Block. Designed with style at the fore, it was made to be shown off. Crafted from exquisite acacia wood, this block includes six premium knives

Mason Cash In the Forest Serving Platter £12.50

Etched with an intricate forest scene, this charming platter is ideal for serving nibbles to help whet your guest’s appetites before the big feast.

Mason Cash Colour Mix Mixing Bowl, from £23

A design-classic, the Mixing Bowls come in a variety of vintage-look pastel colours and rich festive shades – so you’ll find the right colour for any kitchen. Made from high-grade earthenware for a gift that lasts

Make delicious homemade butter and add herbs and spices to create your own unique flavours. Enjoy watching the magic unfold as you crank the handle and turn cream into butter.