Hoebridge lads delighted to appear in guide

Just four years after taking over a Gattonside restaurant, self-taught chef Hamish Carruthers and his American husband Kyle Tidd are celebrating their entry in the Good Food Guide 2020.

The foodies’ guide, published annually by Waitrose, reviews the best restaurants, pubs and cafés across the UK.

Hamish, who grew up in the village, began his restaurant career at the Hoebridge, washing pots.

He and Kyle, who is 32 and from Indiana and runs front of house, said they were delighted at their first-time inclusion in this guide, as well as the Michelin.

Hamish said: “We didn’t know anything about it, it’s not something we actively pursue, because we started out with no real experience, we wanted time to figure out how to run a restaurant, basically.”

So what’s their secret?

Hamish said: “It’s more about the old way restaurants were run. We have our regulars and Kyle knows what drink they want when they come in. It’s more personal, and it’s the same with the food.

“We do a monthly menu that changes based roughly on the seasons, so people know they can enjoy a different menu if they come in once a month ... it keeps things fresh for us as well.

“We also try to source as much as we can locally, as well, with meat coming from Hardiesmill and Shaw’s of Lauder. and our beer comes from Tempest Brewery in Tweedbank.

“It’s fantastic being included in both guides.”

The other Borders restaurants in the Good Food Guide are Osso in Peebles and the Caddy Mann near Jedburgh.