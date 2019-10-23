Hays Travel takes on former Thomas Cook staff for Galashiels office

The entire team of four Galashiels workers left facing an uncertain future by the collapse of Thomas Cook last month is back in business.

The branch has been taken over by independent travel agent Hays Travel and, as of yesterday, the four women were fully trained and up and running on their new system.

And for manageress Amy Turner, it’s a new lease of life for the shop.

She told us: “When Thomas Cook folded, it was an awful time for us all.

“Our returning customers are our friends, and it was the hardest thing as we couldn’t help anyone who was stranded or lost their holidays.

“Of course, it was a very uncertain time for all of us in the shop as well.

“Now, the whole team has been taken on by Hays Travel, and it looks like there is a possibility of more jobs in the future.

“We are all back in a job we love, helping people book their holidays, but now on a fully independent basis.

“It’s so great that the Borders now has a fully-independent travel agent.

“We are now able to create a whole package for people, including making rail and coach bookings.

“It’s a whole different world, and we have all had to retrain on the new systems, but we are now fully up anr running.

“It’s hoped we will be able to offer currencies very soon as well.”

Hays Travel founder John Hays said earlier this month that he hoped to be able to take over all 555 Thomas Cook stores in the UK.