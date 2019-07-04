Hawick park to host dog show and family fun day for third year on trot

A dog-orientated family fun day is being held in Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park tomorrow, July 5.

There will be a range of activities including stalls, a fun dog show and dog agility sessions, plus face-painting, bouncy castle and a colouring competition for children.

It will be the third time the event, on from 11am to 3pm, has been staged by Scottish Borders Council as part of its efforts to encourage responsible dog ownership.

Galashiels councillor Sandy Aitchison, the authority’s executive member for neighbourhoods and locality services, said: “We know the impact dog fouling can have. It damages everyone’s way of life and is illegal and disgusting, and the blame lies with the irresponsible people who allow their dogs to foul.

““At the same time, I know how wonderful dog ownership can be. As a result, I would encourage owners and families to come along to Wilton Lodge Park to see how they can play your part to help us promote responsible ownership.”

More than 300 dog owners turned out for last year’s show, up from just over 200 first time round.

Seee more photos from 2018’s show at ...

www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/image-gallery/in-pictures-sun-shines-for-dog-show-and-family-fun-day-in-hawick-1-4766586/4766473