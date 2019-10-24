Grief-hit Hawick cat lover calling for change in law

A distraught Hawick cat lover is calling for a change in the law after one of her beloved pets was hit and killed by a car and left dead in the road.

Roxanne Port is calling on the public to support a petition to be presented to the UK Government calling for it to be made law for motorists to stop if their vehicle hits a cat.

Roxanne Port's cat Willow.

The petition has amassed more than 3,000 supporters but needs to 10,000 names on it before the government is obliged to give an official response.

Under current legislation, drivers are obliged to stop if they hit a dog, but not for a cat.

That’s an anomaly that Roxanne believes needs to be addressed.

The 22-year-old’s hopes of seeing a new law enacted gained added impetus on Tuesday of last week after her pet cat Willow was killed in Braid Road, near her home in Fisher Avenue.

Willow was found dead in Braid Road in Hawick.

Whoever was responsible didn’t stop to see if Willow, both insured and micro-chipped, was dead or alive.

Roxanne reckons it should be the responsibility of any motorists involved in such collisions to add a few minutes to their journeys to drive injured or dead cats to the nearest veterinary practice so that their owners can at least get to know the fate of their pets.

The death of Willow has hit Roxanne hard, she says.

Since the accident, she has created a memorial in her home made up of cherished photographs of her youngest cat.

She said: “I have three cats and Willow was the youngest, my baby, less than two years old.

“She was hit by a car last Tuesday and left on the road like a piece of roadkill, then picked up by someone and just dumped on the pavement.

“I let my cats out regularly, day and night, and I was getting ready for work on Tuesday morning, and Willow is normally the first through the door to be fed.

“The other two came back, and I was hanging about waiting for Willow to come in.

“My neighbour, who has his own taxi business, had noticed a cat in the middle of the road and then returned later to see it had been moved to the side of the road.

“As soon as he told me what he had seen, I knew it was Willow. If it wasn’t for him, I would have been unaware my baby was lying there.”

Since the accident, Roxanne, a business skills adviser at Borders College, has carried out research online and discovered that drivers have no current obligation to report such accidents.

She said: “I just want people to be more conscious of things like this.

Whether you hit a dog or a cat, please remember that it is someone’s beloved pet.

“All it takes is five minutes of your time to take the animal to the closest vet.

“The animal may be microchipped and the owner could be contacted, or the animal’s life could even be saved.

“Whether you are late for work or just don’t care, I hope it will always stay on your conscience that you have killed or hurt an innocent animal.”

Roxanne added: “Willow was so sweet and hadn’t even reached her second birthday.

“She was one of the sweetest, craziest, most adventurous cats ever and now she is gone, thanks to someone who quite clearly couldn’t care less.”

Roxanne has passed on her thanks to Hawick Veterinary Practice for its staff’s support since last week’s accident. “They have been amazing,” she said.

Her petition calling for a change in the law needs to reach its 10,000-signature minimum target by Saturday, December 7.

If it goes on to attract 100,000 signatures, it would then be considered for a debate in the Houses of Parliament.

To support her petition, sign up at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/260877