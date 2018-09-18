Galashiels in days gone by...but what’s the year?

We’re sharing another old photograph from our archives this week, but this time from days gone by in Galashiels.

Former Southern Reporter advertising manager Janis Cornwall has been looking through our old glass-plate negatives – which hail from the 1940s onwards – and digitising them as she goes. We are not completely sure when this picture of Channel Street was taken, though.

Can any car or bus enthusiasts tell by the vehicles on show? Or perhaps the shop signs are a giveaway?

Please do let us know by getting in touch.

Remember, you can email your old photos to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk