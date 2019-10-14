Former Hawick mill put on market for £85,000

The future of a former hosiery mill in Hawick could be about to be decided after years of uncertainty now has been put up for sale with a, £85,000 asking price.

Buccleuch Mill, in Green Lane, ceased operating in 1999 and has deteriorated so much since then that it is now on the buildings at risk register for Scotland.

It is in a dilapidated condition, with reports of falling masonry, slipped slates and holes in its roof.

An application from its owner, Sybil Howe, for its partial demolition and conversion into flats was lodged but then withdrawn in 2006.

Galashiels-based architect Aitken Turnbull was appointed to carry out an options appraisal for the building last year as part of Scottish Borders Council’s Hawick action plan.

Now Hawick-based Bannerman Burke Properties is marketing the property, with a spokesperson for the company saying: “A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase a former Hosiery mill in the centre of Hawick.

“The development has been previously backed by Scottish Borders Council for 10 three-bedroom dwellings with private parking, but it could easily be adapted for many other residential or commercial uses, subject to planning consent.

“The property sits on over half an acre of land adjacent to Hawick and Buccleuch Bowling Club and the high school and is just a stone’s throw away from the newly regenerated Wilton Lodge Park.”

Built in 1862, the mill was originally a stocking shop for William Elliot and Son, later becoming Bonsor’s, Sybil Gentleman’s and, latterly, Glenhowe.