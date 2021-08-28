Dean Banks – whose menu is based on the finest seafood and meats brought to the plate fresh – has been desperate to start cooking up his delicious dishes at the home of golf.

While his new venture, Dean Banks at the Pompadour in Edinburgh’s five-star Waldorf Astoria, continues to win rave reviews for its high-end experience and tasting menu – with 10/10 ratings for food – Dean has always wanted to bring Haar back home, and has been hunting for the perfect venue.

Now he has found it, with The Golf Inn at 1 Golf Place, and he has launched a crowdfunder to help pay for renovations to turn it into the Haar he always envisioned but was unable to create due to restrictions in the previous venue.

Dean Banks at 1 Golf Place

“I have always wanted to have Haar in St Andrews – it’s where it was born and where it will always belong. The restaurant is named after the haar rolling in over the sea.

“St Andrews is in my heart, it inspired Haar and it is where I want to cerate the restaurant I always envisioned. This new venue can be what I always wanted Haar to be. I didn’t have full control of the last venue so having to close and find a new home was ultimately a good thing.

“Now we will be able to create Haar as I always envisioned it, bringing the look and feel of the sea inside, and we can even have bedrooms so guests can come to Haar for dinner and stay the night.

“It will be a destination restaurant which is just what I have always wanted, to showcase St Andrews, the stunning produce we use and of course the food I turn it into with my crack team. It’s very exciting.”

Dean has previous crowdfunded Haar At Home, the lockdown business which took the UK by storm and has become a huge brand.

And now he is asking fans to pre-buy meals, experiences and more, such as going lobster fishing with him, taking over one of his restaurants for the night or just having dinner.

“We could have gone to the bank and taken loans but I prefer to do things my way, and involve our faithful and supportive family – and that is exactly how I think of them – who have been SO supportive of everything we have ever done.

“Haar is a part of the rich cultural fabric of St Andrews and the locals really took it to heart – I’ve had so many questions about how the search for a new venue was going.

“It’s not charity – you’re simply pre-paying for whatever you want, with prices from £30 upwards. And there are some very special treats on offer in there too. Lobster fishing is a real experience, I love it, and am looking forward to welcoming people on board.

“We now have Haar headed for one of the most iconic addresses in Scotland, overlooking the 18th hole.”