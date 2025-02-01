Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nestlé has introduced new designs to ‘create moments of connection’ between people sharing the chocolate bar.

After fans were left devastated after it was revealed by Nestlé that they were discontinuing the Vegan KitKat bar in 2025, there is some good news on the way when it comes to KitKat lovers.

KitKat has introduced three ‘game-changing new bars.’ According to a press release by Nestlé “These all-new sharing bars will make it easier to create those moments of connection, by sharing a delicious treat in the evening while relaxing with family and friends.”

The new bars, which are now available nationally are KitKat Double Chocolate, KitKat Salted Caramel and KitKat Hazelnut. Stephanie Scales, Marketing Manager for KitKat, said: “In today's non-stop world, it's far too easy to let the evenings disappear in a blur. We want KitKat fans to hit that pause button and really unwind at the end of the day… and what better way to do that than by catching up with your favourite people and sharing a delicious treat?”

KitKat launches three ‘game-changing’ new bars, are they available? A pack of chocolate-covered wafer biscuit bar KitKat brand is displayed in the showroom of Swiss food giant's Nestle on October 20, 2016 in Vevey. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“KitKat's always been about those feel-good breaks and now with sharing bars, we're making it even easier to disconnect and reclaim your evenings.”

KitKat fans not only have the chance to try these new bars, but they can also try out the KitKat Hazelnut 4 finger which launched earlier this year.

When it came to the news of the Vegan KitKat bar being discontinued, a spokesperson for Nestlé said: “We know that KitKat Vegan has been popular for those looking for dairy or vegan alternatives. Unfortunately, global demand has been reducing to the point that production was making manufacturing more and more complex and we have now made the difficult decision to discontinue the product. We know there will be some disappointment, however it will still be available in the UK and Ireland until the summer.”