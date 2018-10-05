First duty for new Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet

Cadet Sergeant Blake Somerville from Lilliesleaf was on duty at Bowhill House near Selkirk for the first time since his appointment as a Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet earlier this year. The 16 year-old was helping the Lord-Lieutenant of Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale, the Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry in the presentation of the British Empire Medal to Mrs Eilean Hogarth from Kelso for her outstanding services to charity in the Scottish Borders. A member of the Army Cadet Force for three years, Blake is hoping to sign up as a regular soldier when he leaves school.

Thanking him and congratulating him on his recent promotion from Corporal to Sergeant, the Lord-Lieutenant said: “Blake’s commitment to a career with the armed forces and his keen sense of public service at a young age is a wonderful example. His family are no doubt justifiably very proud of him and I look forward to his support for the duration of time as a Cadet.”

Blake is pictured with his mother, Gemma Seacombe, the Lord-Lieutenant and Mrs Eilean Hogarth.