Families enjoy first look at Harestanes’ new playpark

Dozens of excited families flocked to Harestanes yesterday to try out the new £342,000 playpark which opened at the country park near Ancrum after almost four months in the making.

The playpark opened its doors, ahead of an official opening this weekend, in time for Easter Sunday revellers to try out the new equipemt.

Scott and Ava Currie at Harestanes.

That includes a 10.6m-high Jedburgh Abbey-inspired centrepiece, landscaped features and durable wet-pour safety surfacing, as well as a quiet zone and storytelling area, small amphitheatre, agility trail, equipment for children with additional needs, and a toddlers’ play garden.

Work on the upgrade began in January and the new park is the largest so far delivered by Scottish Borders Council as part of a £3.1m investment in outdoor facilities over the next four years.

The park includes wheelchair-friendly swings, a trampoline, roundabout and a range of other facilities specifically aimed at youngsters with additional needs.

Harestanes Country Park is operated by Live Borders trust on behalf of the local authority, which rents the centre long-term from Lothian Estates.

The new park was designed by Northamptonshire firm Wicksteed Leisure and is due to be officially opened this weekend.