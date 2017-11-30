Donation helps with cost of Christmas

TSB Castle Douglas has given Dalbeattie & District Community Day Centre for Older People £100 to help with the cost of their Christmas celebrations.

The donation is part of a nationwide Christmas donation programme by TSB, which is giving every one of its branches money to gift to a local cause, as a little extra support at this time of year.

TSB has given more than £1.7 million to local causes across Britain since its local charity partnerships launched in 2015.

Charlene Kirk, Centre Manager, Dalbeattie & District Community Day Centre for Older People, says: “With Christmas approaching, TSB’s donation of £100 will be very much appreciated and will go towards Christmas presents for our members.”