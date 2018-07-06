Competition: Win family pass to Scotland’s National Airshow

We’ve teamed up with the National Museum of Flight at East Fortune, East Lothian, to offer readers the chance to win a family ticket to Scotland’s National Airshow on Saturday, July 28.

The spectacular Red Arrows are topping the bill for 2018 – the 100th anniversary year of the RAF.

Scotland’s National Airshow will also feature thrilling displays by the RAF’s supersonic Typhoon and a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Other aerial treats include a Soviet MiG15, a Bell UH-1 Huey helicopter from the Vietnam War, the Fireflies Display team, a Bristol Blenheim Second World War bomber and night fighter, plus many other amazing aircraft.

On the ground there will be a fantastic selection of family entertainment including a talk from aviator and adventurer Tracey Curtis-Taylor, plus live music, art and craft stalls, a fun-fair and some delicious food and drink.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the museum’s important civil and military aviation collections including Scotland’s Concorde and its newly arrived Red Arrows Hawk T.1A aircraft.

The Fantastic Flight gallery with its family-friendly interactive exhibits will also be open to visitors.

Early bird discounts on ticket prices are available until July 13.

Visit www.nms.ac.uk/flight for more details.

Or why not enter our competition for your chance to win a family ticket to the show, worth £58.

The family ticket admits two adults and two children, aged from five to 15.

No cash alternative and prize is not transferable.

Simply answer this question: What’s the name of the newly-arrived Red Arrows aircraft at East Fortune?

Email your answer, entitled ‘Airshow Competition’ with your name, age, full postal address and telephone number, to readers@jpress.co.uk by 5pm on Wednesday, July 11.

Usual

competition rules apply. Editor’s decision is final.