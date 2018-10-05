Coming together for a day of diversity at Borders College

Borders College opened its doors to the public to host a Diversity Celebration and Exhibition in conjunction with NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council (SBC).

The event served as the culmination of Diversity Week in the Borders. As well as input from NHS Borders and SBC, the event was supported by a number of local charities and organisations, including Hawick Congregational Church, Scottish Borders LGBT Equalities, Citizens’ Advice Bureau, Live Borders, the Wellbeing College, CEDAR Young People, Domestic Abuse Service, Ability Borders, SoundCycle, and Fire Scotland.

The focal point of the event was a diversity exhibition of art exhibits submitted by local organisations.