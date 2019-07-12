Charity shuts its only shop in Borders

A charity shop in Hawick High Street has closed its doors after helping raise funds to support disabled people for a quarter of a century.

Capability Scotland, an organisation providing support and care for disabled children and adults nationwide, opened the fundraising outlet in 1994 but has now decided to call it a day.

That decision to shut its only store in the Borders was taken only reluctantly, according to the charity, with a spokesperson saying its lease was not being renewed because continuing to operate would not be financially viable.

The shop has been very much a family affair over the years.

It was was managed by Fiona Mackie from 1994 to 2010, and her daughter Donna then took over responsibility for running it.

Messages of thanks to Fiona and Donna and other volunteers for their efforts over the last 25 years have been posted on various social media sites.

Chris Ball posted: “Good luck to a friendly group of people. You will be missed.”

Vera Bethel added: “You will be so missed, my favourite shop and lovely people. All the best.”

A spokesperson for Capability Scotland said: “It is with regret that we have had to take this difficult decision to close our Hawick shop.

“We would like to thank the people of Hawick and beyond for their custom and kind donations over the past 25 years.

“However, in an increasingly-challenging market, it is not financially viable to extend the lease.

“Our particular thanks go to the Hawick team. Their commitment to Capability Scotland, both through the shop and their fundraising efforts, is truly valued.”

The nearest Capability Scotland shops to the Borders can now be found at Haddington in East Lothian or Edinburgh’s Morningside Road or Nicolson Street.

For details, go to www.capability-scotland.org.uk