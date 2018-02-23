Callum’s Trust half-way to Macmillan target

Local cancer charity Callum’s Trust has thrown its support behind the appeal to fund an extension and refurbishment of the Borders Macmillan Centre at Borders General Hospital.

This week trust founder Audrey Finney handed over a £2,500 cheque to The Difference, the NHS Borders charity behind the appeal, and pledged to match the gift later in the year following some further fundraising.

Audrey said: “We have pledged to raise £5,000 and are delighted to be half-way there already. We encourage members of the community to help us raise the other half by taking part in our Big Cycle on August 12.”

The Big Cycle will consist of 10, 25 and 50-mile routes taking in St Mary’s Loch. Registration will be via email when entries open in April.

Pictured, from left, Audrey Finney and Elaine Bryson (assistant practitioner at Borders Macmillan Centre).