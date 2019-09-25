Caddy Mann loses out, but claims the win

The Caddy Mann restauraunt at Mounthooly, near Jedburgh, just lost out on two major categories in the Scotsman Food and Drink Awards, held on Sunday evening in Edinburgh.

However, owner and head chef Ross Horrocks – who attended the event with wife Lynne who manages front of house – says he’s taking it as a win.

The restaurant was the only Borders establishment to make it to the finals, nominated for two gongs – best “hidden gem” and for best chef.

After losing out on the hidden gem category – voted for in an online poll by customers – Ross was quick to congratulate the winners on social media.

He said: “A big thank you to everyone who voted for us and your kind words of support at this year’s Scotsman awards.

“We didn’t win the ‘hidden gem’, but congratulations to the Colonsay Pantry – well deserved winners. I guess we are still hidden, then.”

He added: “To be one of only four finalists as Scotland’s best chef is a win to us, as we were up with three of the best restaurants in the country – Fhior, Aizle Edinburgh and the two-Michelin star restaurant Andrew Farlie.

“So it is a massive achievement to get in to the final.”

The best chef award went to Scott Smith of Fhior Restaurant in Edinburgh.