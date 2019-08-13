Anything goes at Innerleithen Music Festival this weekend

Innerleithen is ready to rock this weekend with its annual music extravaganza welcoming a wide array of musicians, dancers, performers and audiences to the 17th Innerleithen Music Festival.

Member of the organising committee, Robin Dempsey said: “We are really excited that we have possibly our biggest ever line-up, with almost 80 performances and events on the programme, spread over eight venues.

Christine Kydd - appearing on 18 August at Church of Scotland

“Live & Local at the Vale Club and the St Ronan’s Hotel are putting on a full programme of bands over the weekend, while the Church of Scotland, Tweedside Hotel, Masons Club and Union Club are each hosting several events.

“The music festival is truly encouraging local talent in the community and it is great to see so many locals and visitors coming together to share their love of music.

“What has really helped this year is support from our new sponsor, private development group, Whiteburn, who are currently regenerating the former Caerlee Mill site in the town. We are very grateful to them.”

The music kicks off on Friday at 5pm in the St Ronan’s Hotel with the Redwood Rejects.

Matt Seattle & Donald Knox - appearing on 17 August at Church of Scotland

Other Friday performances come from Fin Price, Sparky & The Choirboys, while theUnion Club hosts a late-night informal session lasting till well after midnight.

On Saturday, alongside the full programmes of bands, the town is packed with events, starting with the St Ronan’s Silver Band coffee morning. Afterwards, the band will be continuing their eight-hour sponsored play out and about in the town.

At the Church of Scotland, there’s concerts with The Taylor Family & Friends, Borders piper Matt Seattle accompanied by guitarist Donald Knox, and superb Innerleithen-born singer-songwriter Tommy Ashby.

Over at the Masons, The Derivatives are appearing, and Rory Speirs is at the Tweedside.

The Derivatives - appearing on 17 August at Masons Club, then at Live & Local

There’s a wide selection of workshops – beginner’s ballet and line dance with the Fiona Henderson School of Dance, singing with Kathy Stewart-Kennedy and Frances Taylor, belly dancing, and an introduction to the ukulele.

The fun continues through to Sunday, with various other events, including a concert by leading Scots folk singer Christine Kydd and an appearance at St Ronan’s Hotel by delightful singer/songwriterJenny Biddle.

For a full list of events with times, visit www.innerleithenmusicfestival.org or call the festival’s enquiry line on 07740 681879.