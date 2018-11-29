Anna crowned make-up artist of the year

Freelance Make-Up Artist Anna Millington has won the Make-Up Artist of the Year at the Scottish VOWS awards 2018.

Anna was the only artist from the Scottish Borders to be a finalist and was absolutely delighted to be nominated by her wedding clients as one of six make-up artists from across Scotland to reach the finals. Anna said: “It really is such a huge honour to win this category, especially as I was up against some outstanding Make-Up Artists, the competition was tough! To get this level of recognition from the industry is just amazing. I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all of my fantastic brides, whose kind words and incredible feedback helped me to come out on top.”

Anna, based in St Boswells, set up her Freelance Make-Up business in 2014 and has gone from strength to strength since with a very loyal and strong client base. Anna received a Highly Commended award in the 2016 VOWS Awards and was awarded Runner Up at the 2016 Confetti Awards. Anna has also been shortlisted at the Scottish Wedding Awards in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Scottish VOWS Awards are voted by recently married couples and recognise those companies within the wedding industry which deliver consistently exceptional customer service. Over 700 guests attended the 14th annual VOWS Awards on Monday, November 19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central to find out the winners of the 26 categories.