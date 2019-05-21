All the fun of Tweedbank Fair week kicks off this Saturday

Tweedbank Fair’s celebrations get under way this weekend, led by principals Cammie Chapman and Eilidh Milliken and their attendants.

The week-long event kicks off on Saturday with the Chris Doyle football festival on the grass pitches from 10am and a family disco in the community centre from 7pm.

On Sunday, there’s a walking treasure hunt and investiture with Galashiels Braw Lad Robbie Lowrie’s party from noon in the community centre.

The next night, in the same venue, there’s children’s bingo from 6pm.

On Tuesday, there’s an early learners’ open morning and picnic in the Tweedbank Community Centre garden from 9.30am to 11am.

Wednesday, May 29, sees a fancy-dress competition take place with judging from 6.30pm at Tweedbank School. Melrosian Ben MacGowan and his henchmen will be there, alongside Galashiels Ex-Servicemen’s Pipe Band, and music and a barbecue follow at the community centre.

Next Thursday sees a bowling tournament at the indoor bowling centre at 6.30pm, and on Friday, May 31, there’s an afternoon tea for the over-50s with entertainment from Riddell Fiddles and Ward School of Irish Dance from 2pm to 4pm in the community centre. Later that evening, there’s also adult bingo there from 7pm.

Fete day takes place on Saturday, June 1, featuring a fun day and stalls, all within the school grounds, from 12.45pm.

Anyone interested in a stall that day can email tweedbank.fair@gmail.com