9 of the best outdoor wedding venues in Scotland

Scotland doesn’t always get the best weather, but the spring and summer months tend to bring with them a few gorgeous days and weeks.

If you’ve got your heart set on getting married in Scotland and are determined to tie the knot outdoors, here are some of the best open air wedding venues around the country.

Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

Beautifully restored in 2014, the Kelvingrove Bandstand is an iconic landmark for anyone who spends any time in Glasgow’s West End.

You can say ‘I do’ on the bandstand’s stage, with your nearest and dearest watching from the amphitheatre.

Visit: Kelvin Way, Glasgow, G12 8NR - kelvingrovebandstand.org.uk

Kilrie Granary, Kirkcaldy

Tucked away in beautiful Fife, the rustic Kilrie Granary near Kirkcaldy has plenty of lush green outdoor space for your wedding ceremony.

Afterwards, you can retreat indoors for your reception, or opt for a marquee to stay close to nature.

Visit: Kilrie Farm, Kirkcaldy, KY2 5UW - kilriegranary.co.uk

Secret Herb Garden, Edinburgh

South of the city centre, not far from Straiton, the Secret Herb Garden is a herb nursery that also happens to host weddings.

Quirky and rustic, you can say ‘I do’ surrounded by lush greenery, but there’s also the option of using the glasshouse in case the weather goes downhill.

Visit: 32A Old Pentland Road, Edinburgh, EH10 7EA - secretherbgarden.co.uk

Duthie Park, Aberdeen

Beautiful Duthie Park in Aberdeen has an ornate Victorian bandstand on which you can get married.

Alternatively, if the weather isn’t as perfect as you’d hoped, the park’s lovely Temperate House of the Winter Gardens brings the best of the outdoors indoors, and makes a stunning wedding venue.

Visit: Polmuir Road, Aberdeen, AB11 7WA - aberdeencity.gov.uk/duthie-park

Aikwood Tower, Selkirk

This 500 year old, listed tower is gorgeous inside, but also has a fantastic lawn and terrace for outdoor wedding services.

The venue’s walled garden and orchard also make great spaces for drinks and photos following the ceremony.

Visit: Aikwood Tower, Selkirk, TD7 5HJ - aikwoodtower.com

Friars Carse Hotel, Dumfries

North of Dumfries town centre, country house hotel Friars Carse is surrounded by 45 acres of grounds and woodland, extending down to the banks of the River Nith.

Couples can get married surrounded by towering trees with the river in the background, like something out of a fairytale.

Visit: Auldgirth, Dumfries, DG2 0SA - friarscarse.co.uk

Eilean Donan Castle, Highlands

An unforgettable landmark that has feature in many films and TV shows, Eilean Donan Castle is a breathtaking wedding venue in the Highlands.

Weather permitting, you can get married outside in the castle’s courtyard, looking out across the water and towards the mountains of Skye.

Visit: Dornie, Kyle of Lochalsh, IV40 8DX - eileandonancastle.com

Harvest Moon, East Lothian

As well as offering glamping accommodation, Harvest Moon near Dunbar has the facilities for both beach and woodland weddings.

The on-site accommodation makes it easy for you and your guests to make yourselves comfortable and celebrate into the night.

Visit: Dunbar, EH42 1XP - harvestmoonholidays.com

The Byre at Inchyra, Perthshire

With absolute freedom to get married anywhere on this superb Perthshire estate, you can get hitched on the venue’s rolling lawns in good weather.

Afterwards, you won’t have far to walk to enjoy your on-site reception.

Visit: Inchyra Estate, Glencarse, Perth, PH2 7LU - thebyreatinchyra.co.uk