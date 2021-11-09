Town centre Christmas trees across the Borders will be 10 feet smaller this year
Christmas displays across the Borders are set to be slightly less tree-mendous this year.
Because of an issue with the supply chain yuletide trees in our town centres are to stand at 20ft – instead of the usual 30ft.
The news has resulted in some questioning whether the reduction was a council cost-cutting exercise, with one Facebook commentator saying: “Scottish Borders Council appoint Ebenezer Scrooge as Christmas procurement officer”.
But Jedburgh and district councillor Scott Hamilton was keen to emphasise that the issue was not a budgetary one.
He said: “The council had been unable to purchase the normal 30ft trees and had to get the 20ft one instead. I think it is because of the national picture of HGV driver shortages, and all the things that play into the background of it. In the bigger picture there are more important things than the size of the Christmas tree, especially after the last year that we have had. It’s nice to spend it with family and appreciate what Christmas is truly about.”
A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: “Scottish Borders Council is once again pleased to purchase and put in place Christmas trees in towns across the area to be enjoyed by our local communities as we get ready to enter the festive period. “This year we have only been able to source trees that are 20ft high. In the past we have been able to buy 30ft trees. However, despite trying to do so again this year through a number of different suppliers, none were available. This was the case in 2019 as well. The trees will be installed over the next few days.”