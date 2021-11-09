Councillor Scott Hamilton

Because of an issue with the supply chain yuletide trees in our town centres are to stand at 20ft – instead of the usual 30ft.

The news has resulted in some questioning whether the reduction was a council cost-cutting exercise, with one Facebook commentator saying: “Scottish Borders Council appoint Ebenezer Scrooge as Christmas procurement officer”.

But Jedburgh and district councillor Scott Hamilton was keen to emphasise that the issue was not a budgetary one.

He said: “The council had been unable to purchase the normal 30ft trees and had to get the 20ft one instead. I think it is because of the national picture of HGV driver shortages, and all the things that play into the background of it. In the bigger picture there are more important things than the size of the Christmas tree, especially after the last year that we have had. It’s nice to spend it with family and appreciate what Christmas is truly about.”