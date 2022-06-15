Monday night saw the Royal and Ancient Burgh Ex Standard Bearers Association Annual Dinner take place in the Victoria Hall, overseen by chairman Scott Tomlinson. Toasts were: The Royal and Ancient Burgh, Gordon Newlands; reply: Senior Ballie Rodney Pow; The Royal Burgh Standard Bearer: Scott Tomlinson; reply: Adam Nichol. Common Riding: Langholm Fair Cryer Ray Elliot; Reply: Scott Rodgerson replied. Vote of thanks: Craig Monks. Singers were Ian Wilson. Tommy Knox, Jimmy Gibb and Darren Knox, with Jeff Thomson on the piano.
Toasts aplenty for Souters
This week saw Souters prepare for their beloved Common Riding, which takes place tomorrow (Friday).
By Kevin Janiak
