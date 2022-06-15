Toasts aplenty for Souters

This week saw Souters prepare for their beloved Common Riding, which takes place tomorrow (Friday).

By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 12:11 pm
Back row, from left: Attendants Conall Fairbairn and Thomas Bell, Scott Rodgerson, David Mitchell, Allan Wilson, John Nichol, Graham Pittman, Craig Monks and Attendants Thomas Stanners and Fraser Easson. Front row: Ray Eliiot, Rodney Pow, Scott Tomlinson, Adam Nichol and Gordon Newlands. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.
Monday night saw the Royal and Ancient Burgh Ex Standard Bearers Association Annual Dinner take place in the Victoria Hall, overseen by chairman Scott Tomlinson. Toasts were: The Royal and Ancient Burgh, Gordon Newlands; reply: Senior Ballie Rodney Pow; The Royal Burgh Standard Bearer: Scott Tomlinson; reply: Adam Nichol. Common Riding: Langholm Fair Cryer Ray Elliot; Reply: Scott Rodgerson replied. Vote of thanks: Craig Monks. Singers were Ian Wilson. Tommy Knox, Jimmy Gibb and Darren Knox, with Jeff Thomson on the piano.

