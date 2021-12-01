The curtain could be about to rise on a new film studio at a former Kelso church
It’s prayers to premieres at a former Kelso church earmarked for conversion into a film studio.
The Gothic-style Trinity North building was built in 1886 but was decommissioned by the Church of Scotland in the late 1970s.
Since then it has had a number of owners before being purchased by Blue Mill Studios Ltd.
Plans have now been submitted to Scottish Borders Council from the Herefordshire-based applicant which would see the B-listed building in East Bowmont Street brought back into use in a new role and retained as a “major town feature”.
A design statement outlines the varying fortunes of the structure since it was sold in the late 1980s.
It was first used as a workshop before plans to convert it to a residential property were drawn up and withdrawn in 1993.
The main church building would be used for film studio work and for community activities including exhibitions, meetings and local events.