The old North Trinity Church. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The Gothic-style Trinity North building was built in 1886 but was decommissioned by the Church of Scotland in the late 1970s.

Since then it has had a number of owners before being purchased by Blue Mill Studios Ltd.

Plans have now been submitted to Scottish Borders Council from the Herefordshire-based applicant which would see the B-listed building in East Bowmont Street brought back into use in a new role and retained as a “major town feature”.

A design statement outlines the varying fortunes of the structure since it was sold in the late 1980s.

It was first used as a workshop before plans to convert it to a residential property were drawn up and withdrawn in 1993.