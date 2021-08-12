Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Residents of the recently refurbished Bowes Lyon suite will be offered a ‘private scent masterclass’ by founder of Kingdom Scotland, Imogen Russon-Taylor.

The Balmoral is one of Scotland's finest hotels.

Working with The Balmoral, the fragrance house has created a unique experience, bottling Scotland’s landscape and nature to deliver a journey through scent. The Balmoral’s exclusive Scottish gin ‘Baile Mhoireil’, created in partnership with Edinburgh’s Secret Garden Distillery, will accompany the fragrances.

After each masterclass, which starts at £450, guests will be able to “take home a bottle of Scotland” by choosing a Kingdom fragrance to keep.

Kingdom Scotland’s scents further enhance a suite which already offers “a tranquil countryside ambience whilst overlooking the bustling views of Princes Street, evoking peaceful tranquillity, right in the heart of the Scottish capital.” Including breakfast, a stay in the opulent Bowes Lyon suite for two starts at £1,470 per night.

Imogen Russon-Taylor, founder and owner of Kingdom Scotland,

Ms Russon- Taylor said: “I am delighted to be invited as the Scent Butler for the iconic Balmoral Hotel. We live our busy lives focusing so much on sight and sound, and appreciating our sense of smell is a rare and precious experience. I encourage guests to explore their sense of smell with Kingdom Scotland fragrances. With inspiration from the beauty of Scotland’s dramatic landscapes and nature, as well as the aromatic world of whisky - I have created an evocative and memorable scent adventure.”General Manager of The Balmoral hotel, Richard Cooke said: “We are constantly striving to provide our guests with unique and authentic experiences, whilst introducing them to modern Scotland and all that it offers. Our Scent Butler service gives our guests the opportunity to learn about one of the first Scottish fragrance houses while taking home a scent memory of their time here."

