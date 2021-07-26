Hollywood actor turns up in Lauder to celebrate the centenary of scout group

But that’s just what happened on Saturday when Jack Lowden, star of the 2017 wartime blockbuster Dunkirk, showed up in Lauder.

He attended an event held at Lauderdale Scout Group HQ in West High Street to mark 100 years of the group with the unveiling of a commemorative engraved stone.Youngsters from the group and past leaders attended.Jack was a member of the group as a child and was invited back as a special guest to mark the centenary.Oxton native Jack spent time with youngsters practicing how to tie knots.