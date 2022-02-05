Island Street, Galashiels. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

The go-ahead has been given for 33 to 35 Island Street to be flattened and for six one-bedroom residential units in two blocks to be built in its place.

This will enable Carr Gomm's Borders Service to deliver long-term 24-hour specialist care for clients suffering mental ill health.

The service is commissioned by NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council to provide support to five individuals in the core setting in addition to a further flat to be used as a staff base, which will also provide the sleepover provision for the service.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, there will be provision for a 'cluster' service supporting 11 people in the local community who are all required to be located within a 10 minute walking distance from the complex.

A supporting statement submitted with the application by Rhona McGlip, the charity's service manager, says: "At present the core is isolated within Douglas Bridge House in Galashiels and due to the age of the building, there have been concerns raised by Scottish Borders Council to the owner that the building does not meet the necessary legislative requirements,

"Indeed there is no garden/outdoor space for the people in the core who require more intense support.