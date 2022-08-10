Elliot's ‘surreal’ week capped by special responsibility

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Balson leads the procession of riders on Saturday. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

And the 28-year-old comic book artist told us how surreal the whole occasion was after two years waiting to represent his town.

Elliot said: “It all went incredibly well, with a large turnout.

"When I was handed the flag, all I could think of was how it was treasured by so many people and now it was in my hands.

The Pride o' Lauderdale. Photo: Jade Pringle.

"I have held art workshops with children before, and the feeling is very much like that … I was in charge of something that is so precious to others.

"However, while I was taking that part of the task deadly seriously, I still managed to have fun along the way, which just helped to add to the general sense of surreality.”

Elliot’s favourite moment?

He said: “Without a doubt, it was stopping at the top of the golf course and looking back, seeing just how many riders were following me.

The Cornet and his followers head for Lauder Moor.

"It was just brilliant. The crowds in town were fantastic as well, so supportive, and I thank them for that.”

The other events in Common Riding Week were equally well-supported, with Cornet Balson leading many youngsters on a successful Apprentice Rideout.

And there was a large number of entries in the town's Fancy Dress Parade, as well.

RESULTS

Large crowds assembled in the town to watch the riders. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

Boys Under 5

1st – Jurassic World – Oscar Nichols

2nd – Toy Soldier – Brodie Marr

Joint 3rd – Jurassic Dragon – Oliver Davidson and Toy Story – Hunter Elliot

Punting around with the ex-Cornets. Photo: Jade Pringle.

Girls Under 5

1st – Ladies Footballer – Harper Brown

2nd – Jeanie’s Black E – Alisha Makokga

3rd Batgirl – Georgia Faichney

Boys 5 & 6

1st – Alien – Arran Anderson

Animal magic at Lauder.

2rd Rainbow – Gregor Abram

3rd – Mario Brothers – Cameron Less & Corry

Girls 5 & 6

1st - Hot Air Balloon – Freya Johnston

2nd – Tow Peas in a Pod – Mirryin Nesot & Blair Nesot

3rd – Space Girl – Flora Graham

Boys 7 – 9

1st – Joe Wicks – Thomas Maitland-Carew

2nd - Minecraft – Blair Santini

3rd – Del Boy – Joel Parkhill

Girls 7 – 9

1st Top Gun – Rowan Johnston

2nd Headless Rider – Madison Thomson

3rd Ragdoll – Keira Lennie

Couples Under 10

1st – Bees – Sussanah & Rosalyn Montagu

2nd Slush Puppies – Faith & Lola Blair

3rd – Tow Things – Lennon & Quinn Steele

Groups Under 10

1st – Tour De Lauder – Katie & Fraser Dois and Archie Dick

2nd – Lauder Royal and Ancient – Mollie Ker and friends

3rd – Miniature Heroes – Fergus Watson and friends

Boys 10 – 15

1st – Don’t Grass Me In – Max Hogg

2nd – Star Wars – Rory Gibb

Girls 10 – 15

1st Caught Red Handed – Ruby Wilkinson

2nd Thing 1 & 2 – Lilee Crarr and Holly Mathieson

Couples 10 – 15

1st Top Gun – Isla Pow & Charlotte Sawtini

2nd – After Arwen – Alice & Callum Murray

Equal 3rd – James Bond – Angus Santini and Mirren Pu and 1 Dalmation – no name

Groups 10 – 15

1st – Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine – Lauren Batchelor & Friends

Best Family Group

1st – What the Ladybird Heard at Burnmill – Marty Whellans & Family

2nd Good, Bad and the Baby – Wilkinson Family

Equal 3rd – Depp V Turd – Russell Family and Lauders Royal and Ancient – Middlemiss, Ker families and friends

Best Dressed Lady

1st - Jackie Stewart – Eileen Blackie

2nd – Mrs Bones – Sandy Boa

3rd – Queen & Paddington – Lizzie Emmerson

Best Dressed Gent

1st – Johnny Depp – Jock Russell

2nd – Princes – Fraser & Jill Middlemiss

3rd – Spiderman – Tom Sorensen

Adult Couples

1st Kylie & Jason – Neighbours – Nigel Atkinson & Stewart Wilson

2nd Depp Vs Turd – Jock & Suzie Russell

Adult Groups

1st Royal Flush – Amber Remmayne and friends

2nd – Save Our Boo Bees – Anne Clark and friends

3rd – Waaay greener – Shona Jardine and friends

Best Vehicle

1st - Nod’s Naked Kitchen – Wilson, Robertson, Strangeways & Dick families

2nd – Elliots Ark – Callum Forrest and friends

3rd – Bunch of Punts – Ex Cornets