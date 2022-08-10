Elliot's ‘surreal’ week capped by special responsibility

And the 28-year-old comic book artist told us how surreal the whole occasion was after two years waiting to represent his town.
Elliot said: “It all went incredibly well, with a large turnout.
"When I was handed the flag, all I could think of was how it was treasured by so many people and now it was in my hands.
"I have held art workshops with children before, and the feeling is very much like that … I was in charge of something that is so precious to others.
"However, while I was taking that part of the task deadly seriously, I still managed to have fun along the way, which just helped to add to the general sense of surreality.”
Elliot’s favourite moment?
He said: “Without a doubt, it was stopping at the top of the golf course and looking back, seeing just how many riders were following me.
"It was just brilliant. The crowds in town were fantastic as well, so supportive, and I thank them for that.”
The other events in Common Riding Week were equally well-supported, with Cornet Balson leading many youngsters on a successful Apprentice Rideout.
And there was a large number of entries in the town's Fancy Dress Parade, as well.
RESULTS
Boys Under 5
1st – Jurassic World – Oscar Nichols
2nd – Toy Soldier – Brodie Marr
Joint 3rd – Jurassic Dragon – Oliver Davidson and Toy Story – Hunter Elliot
Girls Under 5
1st – Ladies Footballer – Harper Brown
2nd – Jeanie’s Black E – Alisha Makokga
3rd Batgirl – Georgia Faichney
Boys 5 & 6
1st – Alien – Arran Anderson
2rd Rainbow – Gregor Abram
3rd – Mario Brothers – Cameron Less & Corry
Girls 5 & 6
1st - Hot Air Balloon – Freya Johnston
2nd – Tow Peas in a Pod – Mirryin Nesot & Blair Nesot
3rd – Space Girl – Flora Graham
Boys 7 – 9
1st – Joe Wicks – Thomas Maitland-Carew
2nd - Minecraft – Blair Santini
3rd – Del Boy – Joel Parkhill
Girls 7 – 9
1st Top Gun – Rowan Johnston
2nd Headless Rider – Madison Thomson
3rd Ragdoll – Keira Lennie
Couples Under 10
1st – Bees – Sussanah & Rosalyn Montagu
2nd Slush Puppies – Faith & Lola Blair
3rd – Tow Things – Lennon & Quinn Steele
Groups Under 10
1st – Tour De Lauder – Katie & Fraser Dois and Archie Dick
2nd – Lauder Royal and Ancient – Mollie Ker and friends
3rd – Miniature Heroes – Fergus Watson and friends
Boys 10 – 15
1st – Don’t Grass Me In – Max Hogg
2nd – Star Wars – Rory Gibb
Girls 10 – 15
1st Caught Red Handed – Ruby Wilkinson
2nd Thing 1 & 2 – Lilee Crarr and Holly Mathieson
Couples 10 – 15
1st Top Gun – Isla Pow & Charlotte Sawtini
2nd – After Arwen – Alice & Callum Murray
Equal 3rd – James Bond – Angus Santini and Mirren Pu and 1 Dalmation – no name
Groups 10 – 15
1st – Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine – Lauren Batchelor & Friends
Best Family Group
1st – What the Ladybird Heard at Burnmill – Marty Whellans & Family
2nd Good, Bad and the Baby – Wilkinson Family
Equal 3rd – Depp V Turd – Russell Family and Lauders Royal and Ancient – Middlemiss, Ker families and friends
Best Dressed Lady
1st - Jackie Stewart – Eileen Blackie
2nd – Mrs Bones – Sandy Boa
3rd – Queen & Paddington – Lizzie Emmerson
Best Dressed Gent
1st – Johnny Depp – Jock Russell
2nd – Princes – Fraser & Jill Middlemiss
3rd – Spiderman – Tom Sorensen
Adult Couples
1st Kylie & Jason – Neighbours – Nigel Atkinson & Stewart Wilson
2nd Depp Vs Turd – Jock & Suzie Russell
Adult Groups
1st Royal Flush – Amber Remmayne and friends
2nd – Save Our Boo Bees – Anne Clark and friends
3rd – Waaay greener – Shona Jardine and friends
Best Vehicle
1st - Nod’s Naked Kitchen – Wilson, Robertson, Strangeways & Dick families
2nd – Elliots Ark – Callum Forrest and friends
3rd – Bunch of Punts – Ex Cornets