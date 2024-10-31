Demolition of Innerleithen mill now appears inevitable, councillors told

The old Caerlee Mill, Innerleithen.

Mountain bike project latest.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demolition of an old mill in Innerleithen now appears increasingly inevitable, councillors have been informed.

A £19m mountain bike innovation centre – being delivered by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) with support from Scottish Borders Council and Napier University – is a flagship Borderlands Growth Deal project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been predicted to generate more than £100m for the local economy and create over 400 jobs in the next 10 years.

The centre was earmarked for the former Caerlee Mill after the site was purchased by SOSE with planning permission secured in 2023.

But due to structural issues within the building its conversion can no longer go-ahead.

Although the mill site has been fully decontaminated and made safe, issues were much more substantial than the initial surveys indicated, with the technical advice now being that the majority of the historic structure needs to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such work would have pushed the costs significantly above the available budget.

Now SOSE has to decide whether to demolish the mill and build on the site or find an alternative location within Innerleithen.

At a meeting of Tweeddale Area Partnership on Tuesday, October 29, Paul Cathrow, a senior executive with SOSE, outlined the options going forward.

He said: “We would be looking at £17m just to keep it as a shell of a building and we came to the conclusion that it is very difficult to see a viable future for that building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The overwhelming feedback that we had from the community meeting, which was really reassuring, was that people want to see the Carelee Mill site being brought back into use and I stress the site, not necessarily the building.

“There is a general feeling of sadness that the building will be lost and that’s what we are proposing now, a demolition process for that building and it is a listed building. There is a sadness but a general understanding that that is the position we are in.

“As a project we now have two or three options. We have an option to try and look for funding to try and find £30m to salvage the building, which is not very well supported as you can understand in the current climate.

“The two other options form around the demolition of the building. We would need to seek listed demolition consent, which is not a straightforward process, and then we have an option to rebuild an innovation centre on site or build an innovation centre somewhere else within the Innerleithen area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal was signed in March 2021.

The £350 million investment in the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, from the UK and Scottish Governments, is made up of £150 million for Scotland (£85 million from the Scottish Government and £65 million from the UK Government) and up to £200 million for England from the UK Government. This will be supported by over £100million of funding from local partners.

Plans were approved last year for the conversion of 234-year-old Caerlee Mill at Damside.

The building would cater for a wide range of activities, including bike design, testing and manufacture of bike components and accessories, as well as training and support facilities for elite riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caerlee Mill was built by Alexander Brodie in 1788 and added to over the years.

It was the first water-powered textile mill in the Borders.

Its success led to a great increase in the local population from 463 in 1841 to 2,313 by 1881 and at its peak it employed about 400 workers.

A management takeover saved the site in 2010 but it closed for good in 2013, at which time it was Scotland’s oldest continually-operating textile mill.