Callant Gregor says Jethart folk really embraced festival

The 26-year-old bricklayer, who has been a fantastic ambassador to the town in other Borders festivals, has been following Callants on horseback since 2014, but says it’s a bit crazy it’s already over for this year.

He said: “It’s been unbelievable.

"Redeswire was the big one, the one I had been looking forward to, but it all led into the various activities throughout the week.

"It’s a wee bit crazy that it’s already over, but I think the people of Jedburgh enjoyed their first chance in three years to hold the festival.

"It has been brilliant to go to the other towns’ festivals and see how they do things, and meeting new friends that I’m sure will stay with me for life.

"I’ve been blown away by the support from my townsfolk, there seemed to be big crowds wherever we went.

"I’d highly recommend anyone to put themselves up for Callant.

"You need to do it for the right reasons, but it’s a decision you’re unlikely to regret.

"It’s been just fantastic.”

The festival concluded at the weekend, with the ceremonial rideout, festival fun on Murray’s Green and the Callant’s Ball, before Gregor returned his sash in Sunday’s ceremony.

Another highlight of the week was the Junior Rideout, of which Rebeckah Lawrie of the festival committe said: “It’s an integral way of ensuring the future of our common ridings and festivals by encouraging the younger generations to get involved and we look forward to seeing these rides go from strength to strength in future years.”

