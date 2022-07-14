Crowds gather to watch the horses ford the River Jed during the Festival Day proceedings
All the fun of festival week

Here’s more of Bill McBurnie’s photos from Jethart Callant’s Festival.

By Kevin Janiak
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 10:46 am
Jethart folk take great pleasure in being able to celebrate as normal following the pandemic

1. To Ferniehirst

Supporters of the Jethart Callant's Festival on their walk to Ferniehirst Castle on Friday morning.

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Enjoying their day

Festival Treasurer Helen Moffat with Paul and Tracy Gilchrist at Ferniehirst Castle.

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. David Greer and Michael McGovern at the Jethart Callant's Festival Ball

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Owner of The Canon, Dawn Bird presenting 2022 Jethart Callant Gregor Paxton with a small gift

Owner of The Canon, Dawn Bird presenting Gregor with a small gift.

Photo: Bill McBurnie

