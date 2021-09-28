Timely cancer treatments for Borderers

Doctor Lynn McCallum, medical director at NHS Borders.

This month, figures published for April-June 2021 show that almost 92% of eligible patients who are given an urgent suspicion of cancer referral have received their first cancer treatment within the Scottish Government’s 62-day target, well above the Scottish average.

And 100% of patients in the region receive their first treatment within the Scottish Government target of 31-days (from the date of the decision to treatment).

Dr Lynn McCallum, medical director, said: “I am proud that our cancer services have continued to perform well during the pandemic, thanks to the incredible hard work and dedication of our staff.”