Timely cancer treatments for Borderers

Borders cancer patients are receiving some of the timeliest care in Scotland, new figures reveal.

By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:41 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:41 am
Doctor Lynn McCallum, medical director at NHS Borders.

This month, figures published for April-June 2021 show that almost 92% of eligible patients who are given an urgent suspicion of cancer referral have received their first cancer treatment within the Scottish Government’s 62-day target, well above the Scottish average.

And 100% of patients in the region receive their first treatment within the Scottish Government target of 31-days (from the date of the decision to treatment).

Dr Lynn McCallum, medical director, said: “I am proud that our cancer services have continued to perform well during the pandemic, thanks to the incredible hard work and dedication of our staff.”

She added: “To have the best chance of beating cancer, timely diagnosis and treatment is crucial. So if you are concerned or worried, please seek professional advice by contacting your GP.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​