Time to vote for your favourite health workers

Newcastleton GP Howard Kennedy was named the best in the country in 2019.

Every year, the Scottish Health Awards, organised by the Scottish Government, NHS Scotland and the Daily Record, recognise and reward dedicated NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go the extra mile to provide outstanding patient care.

Whether in hospital, in the community, in a GP surgery, or at the dentist, this is an opportunity to reward the people who give so much, helping the NHS provide world-class care to the people of Scotland.

Karen Hamilton, chair of NHS Borders, said, "Our staff work hard every day to provide the best possible care and to ensure local health services are the best that they can be.

"The Scottish Health Awards is a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate the contribution of front-line health and social care workers, as well as highlighting those in support service roles, whose valuable work may not always be as visible.

"I would like to encourage local people to nominate individuals and teams who have gone that extra mile to deliver first-class quality healthcare. I am really looking forward to seeing who you nominate this year and finding out in due course what they did to make a difference to you or your family."

To nominate, visit www.scottishhealthawards.com by August 21.

A specially selected panel of judges will select three finalists in every category.

The awards will culminate in a prestigious award ceremony on Thursday, November 3 at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh.

The categories for nominations are: