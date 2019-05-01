Talk about death over a good cup of tea

With Good Death Week just around the corner, the emphasis is very much on highlighting the need to be able to talk about bereavement.

Comedian Miriam Margoyles’ new BBC show Miriam’s Dead Good Adventure, shown last week, has gone some way to normalising this often taboo subject.

And now the palliative care team from NHS Borders, along with students and staff from Edinburgh Napier University is hosting an event promoting the positives of living in a society where people can be open about dying.

The event will be held at Haining House in Selkirk on May 16.

A host of activities will be available, including pebble painting, creative writing and a “tea and taboo death café” – which aims to engage the local community to have wider discussions around end of life issues, in an informal setting over a cup of tea.

Geraldine Finnan, end of life facilitator at NHS Borders, said: “Having open and honest conversations about death and dying can be difficult for some people.

“At our events we want to create a safe and relaxed space for folks to start the flow of conversation around aging, dying, bereavement, funerals, memorials and anything else that comes to mind.

“Everyone is welcome to drop in and meet the team and chat over a cup of tea.”