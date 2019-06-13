Staff stepping out in aid of residents at two Borders care homes

Staff at and supporters of two Hawick residential care homes are hitting the highway to help make life a little bit happier for residents.

Staff at Bonchester Care Home are holding a sponsored walk on Saturday, June 29, from the Hawick horse to Denholm Green and back, with walkers setting off at 11am.

All the funds raised will go to enhance the environment at the centre in Bonchester Bridge, run by St Philips Care group.

A spokesperson said: “We at Bonchester Care Centre care about every resident we support.

“Any money that we raise will be used to enhance our residents’ homes and gardens to provide a stimulating environment for them to live in and enjoy.

“Bonchester staff are dedicated in the care they provide and give up their own time to raise funds in many different ways. They go above and beyond for residents.”

Originally the country estate for the Tancred family, the Bonchester Bridge facility first became a care home in the 1950s and now houses 24 single rooms and four en-suite bathroom facilities.

Anyone wanting to support the effort to raise £500 can go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jayne-nichol

Meanwhile, later this year, staff at Deanfield Residential Home are also planning to pull on their hiking boots for a sponspored walk.

They will hike from Denholm, past Fatlips Castle, over Ruberslaw and back to Denholm on Saturday, September 7.

Louise Teague, from the Roadhead facility, said: “We are trying raise funds for the residents’ comfort fund to buy extra treats and help bring a smile to residents’ faces.”

They have set themselves a £500 target.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/louise-teague