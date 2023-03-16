Residential care service for traumatised children rated ‘weak’

​Braehead Cottage.

A representative of the Care Inspectorate made an unannounced visit to Braehead Cottage at Linhope Farm House in Hawick on Monday, January 23.

Braehead Cottage provides placements for up to three young people between eight and 20 years and is part of the Glasgow-based Greenleaf care group.

The service aims to create homes that “feel like permanent sanctuaries, where every child is safe” and to provide support to deal with trauma or adverse experiences.

Although the report did find that the young people felt safe and listened to by staff, areas of concern were identified, including staff not receiving regular supervision and a high turnover of staff.

Staff also expressed a lack of support from management which impacted on the care they were able to provide.

In evaluating quality, the Care Inspectorate uses a six point scale where one is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Braehead Cottage was rated a 2 (weak) for how well it supported children and young people’s rights and well-being.

The report says: “Children and young people’s views and participation were actively encouraged and influenced care planning.

“There were however concerns raised from key stakeholders about inappropriate interactions, reinforcing behaviours by staff and examples of a lack of boundaries in relationships between staff and young people.

“Similar themes were also found through the reading of care planning documents, which talked about staff sharing their worries or problems with young people.

“We heard about frequent changes of staffing which impacted directly on young people’s experience of their care. This means that their ability to build ongoing stable and secure relationships with those caring for them was negatively impacted.”

Staff spoken to did say that leadership had improved within the service with the input from the senior manager.

The service has been required to implement improvements.