NHS Borders rewards staff and volunteers at annual awards

Healthcare heroes have been honoured at this year’s NHS Borders Celebrating Excellence Awards.

More than 250 volunteers, staff and guests attended a prize-giving ceremony at Springwood Park in Kelso.

NHS Borders chairwoman Karen Hamilton said: “This event gives us a valuable platform to publicly recognise and pay tribute to the work of staff across all our services. It’s also an opportunity for our teams to celebrate their hard work together.

“It was wonderful to share the evening with members of our business community, to whom we are very grateful for sponsorship and support.

“It was exceptionally difficult to select the winner of the chair’s award, which went to ward seven in recognition of their strong teamworking, always putting their patients first and demonstrating the core values of NHS Borders.”

Other winners were the Cauldshiels ward for person-centred care, the pulmonary rehabilitation team for using resources better, Joey Dalit for work behind the scenes, mealtime volunteers for support, Katharine Rolland for innovation, Elaine Agnew for excellence in primary care provision, Lukasz Bogus for partnership in practice, the school immunisation team for values and Colm McCarthy for inspiration.

Commendations went to Health in Harmony, the Borders General Hospital’s sewing room and emergency department and Shonagh Milne of Haylodge Hospital in Peebles.