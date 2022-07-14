NHS Borders issues heat warning

Dr Tim Patterson.

The serious consequences of heatstroke, heat exhaustion and painful sunburn have been highlighted by Dr Tim Patterson, director of public health at NHS Borders.

Heat is a real risk that can affect anyone and with temperatures predicated to continue to rise through the weekend and into next week, it is important to stay safe and well hydrated.

Dr Patterson said: “Many of us look forward to getting out and enjoying the hot weather but it’s important to remember that as temperatures continue to soar it can also be dangerous. Knowing how to keep cool during these long hot periods can help save lives.

“It’s important to take some time to think about what you have to do to protect yourself, your family and your friends during the hot weather. For some, including older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’d like everyone to look out for those who may be at risk this summer and where possible ask if your friends, family or neighbours need support.

