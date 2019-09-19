Listening to unpaid carers in the Borders

The first meeting of Carers First took place at the Kingsknowes Hotel, Galashiels, this week, organised by the Borders Carers Centre.

Carers First is a new forum which offers the opportunity for unpaid carers to get together, share experiences and use their expertise to help shape the way services are designed and delivered in the region.

A spokesperson for the group told us: “Carers save the economy £132 billion per year – an average of £19,336 per carer – and are equal partners in the delivery of health and social care.

“Therefore, they need an equal voice, and Carers First sets out to do this.

“Comments from carers who attended the first meeting included ‘thank you so much – we really need this’, ‘I really felt listened to today, and I am looking forward to the next meeting’, and ‘it’s good to know you’re not alone’.”

The next meeting will be held at The Kingsknowes Hotel, on December 3 at 10am, and all unpaid carers are welcome to come along.

Please contact Debbie Rutherford, the information and taining officer, on 01896 808206 or email debbie@borderscarers.co.uk for more information.