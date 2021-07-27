Garry Goodfellow, Ali Campbell and Owen Stewart at the start of their 'Old Stroller's 24 hour challenge' with Niall Harris . (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
The ‘Old Strollers’ headed off on Friday, July 23, on the St Cuthbert’s Way Walk. All photographs courtesy of BILL McBURNIE.
Garry Goodfellow, Ali Campbell and Owen Stewart at the start of their 'Old Stroller's 24 hour challenge'. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Big Ali Campbell greeted by his wife Joy at Melrose at emotional end to their 100km Trek raisung funds for Niall Harris and Chris Laidlaw charities. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Old Strollers arrive at Melrose Abbey after 100km non stop from Holy Island in under 21 hours. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Owen Stewart is greeted at Morebattle by Chris Laidlaw. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Ali Campbell fixing his do at Morebattle. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Garry & Susan Goodfellow, Ali & Joy Campbell with Wendy & Owen Stewart at Holy Island. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)