Literature inspired by family zoom calls brought joy and laughter during lockdown

Here’s how many people can attend a funeral in Scotland - and safety measures in place

News you can trust since 1855

Here’s how many people can attend a funeral in Scotland - and safety measures in place

Dates for Borders community testing for Covid-19 for those without symptoms

Airports in ‘total chaos’ as thousands face 3 hour queues to jet off on holiday

Visually impaired Hawick woman says her guide dog has 'changed my life forever'

Kelso thanks its front line heroes

Where cases of new Columbian Covid variant are in UK - and its effect on vaccines

24 hour challenge is anything but a stroll in the park for three Jedburgh stalwarts

Literature inspired by family zoom calls brought joy and laughter during lockdown

Jedburgh's Old Strollers in action in 21-hour charity trek

The ‘Old Strollers’ headed off on Friday, July 23, on the St Cuthbert’s Way Walk. All photographs courtesy of BILL McBURNIE.