Strongwoman Louise Northwood. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Louise Northwood competed at the UK Truck Pulling Championships near Wetherby.

And she emerged as Ladies Masters champion 2021 after strapping on a harness and pulling a 13 tonne wagon, with a support team overseeing the impressive effort.

Louise is an advocate and participant in Strongman sports competitions, in which both men and women have to lift incredibly heavy and awkward objects over long distances.

Strongwoman Louise Northwood. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Now the 42-year-old, who lives and works on a farm near Denholm, is aiming to promote Strongman across the Borders and is supporting the opening of a new gym aimed at enthusiasts.

She said: "In the truck pulling championships there are three different disciplines. You have to pull a truck, and by truck I mean wagon, arm over arm from a seated position, that’s one element.

"You also have to push the truck on your own for 25 metres and the other bit is a forward harness pull.

“I used to play rugby for Bishop Auckland and when I was playing there Jenny Todd, who is very famous in the Strongman community, was on the same rugby team and I got introduced to it through her.

Strongwoman Louise Northwood. Photo: BILL McBURNIE

“I don’t do much training anymore because I moved back to the Borders in July last year and there is no Strongman gym here yet.

"You lift incredibly heavy awkward objects over distance. I normally train but I haven’t trained since Covid, but I have done quite a lot of farm work so I have functional strength.

“I’ve been doing Strongman for four years now. It’s body-positive. It’s very good to be able to do things to your body and it’s about the team work element as well and when I do get to see my friends who do the same crazy sport it’s really uplifting.

"This particular competition was for the Make a Wish Foundation, so it was a charity event as well.”

Louise has two children, daughter Katie Dixon, 16, a pupil at Jedburgh Grammar School and son Ian Northwood.

She added: “I’ve actually got a beginners Borders strongman Facebook page. We have got so many strong women in the Borders who are horse riders, rugby playing girls.