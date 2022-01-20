Have your say in scheme of integration

NHS Borders logo.

The scheme, a legally binding agreement, must be reviewed, revised and publicly consulted on every five years.

In line with the Public Bodies (Joint Working) (Scotland) Act 2014 and given the current pandemic pressures placed on both health and social care services, as well as awaiting the final recommendations from the National Care Service consultation, a light touch review of the Scottish Borders Scheme of Integration is now under way.

As part of this review the public are invited to share their comments and feedback by visiting bit.ly/3rwZtsd by February 28.

Encouraging people to take part, chief o fficer for the Health and Social Care Partnership, Chris Myers, said; “Health and social care services should be designed around the needs of individuals, their family members and carers.

“As we emerge from the P andemic there has never been a better time to review the framework for how we work together to design and deliver safe, efficient and effective services.

“Your contribution to this light touch review is one way you can get involved in shaping the health and care services provided in the Borders and I thank you for your input.”