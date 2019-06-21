Fundraising Borderer ready to raise awareness of Alopecia

A 10-year-old Alopecia sufferer from Morebattle is organising a fundraising coffee morning in aid of the charity which has helped her since she lost her hair.

Jenny Thomson was growing her hair to donate to The Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes wigs for youngsters, last July, but just a month later was diagnosed with Apolecia herself, and within six months had lost her hair.

Now, to raise money for that charity, which has since provided her with a wig, she’s organising a coffee morning and head shave in Morebattle Institute tomorrow.

The event is also to raise awareness of the illness, for which there are currently no support groups in the region.

Jenny’s mum Morag, said: “After contacting another teenage Alopecia sufferer in Kelso, we have decided we would really like to raise awareness of Alopecia and all that comes with it, and hopefully get our own Borders support group started with the help of Alopecia UK,

“During the coffee morning, one of Jenny’s friends has kindly offered to have her hair cut to donate to The Little Princess Trust.

“We have also had some amazing donations,including an hours free hire of the Borders Boogie and Karaoke Bus, a round of golf at Jedburgh course and a donation from Wonky Wollies in Kelso who have previously donated a hat for Jenny.”

Tomorrow’s coffee morning begins at 10.30am.