Crumbling concrete forces hospital closure in Duns

The Knoll Hospital and Health Centre.

NHS staff are working “around the clock” to ensure safe relocation of patients and services at a Berwickshire hospital being forced to close because of the presence of crumbling concrete.

The action is needed at Knoll Hospital premises in Duns due to the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) which requires swift remedial action.

The safety of staff and patients is paramount and the decant of the site, including Knoll Community Hospital, Health Centre, Duns Medical Group and Merse Medical Practice, is being undertaken as quickly and safely as possible.

Eight patients who were being treated in the Knoll Community Hospital have already been moved to an alternative place to continue their care.

Conversations are continuing with the remaining patients and their families and the aim is to have completed all the required patient moves by the end of next week (Friday 14 February 2025).

Patients and their families have been thanked for their cooperation and understanding during this process.

NHS Borders Estates and supporting infrastructure teams are working with colleagues from Scottish Borders Council to rapidly assess and identify alternative accommodation for displaced services.

This includes consideration of how some services may continue to be provided safely on site from non-RAAC affected areas, as well as possible alternative locations for temporary facilities and use of other public sector estate.

It is anticipated that works will commence on site during March and that there will be a phased approach to relocation of services where possible to minimise disruption.

Alongside teams across NHS Borders thanks have been passed on to colleagues at Scottish Borders Council, partners and the Scottish Government for their support.

Chief Officer Chris Myers said: “I recognise the impact this situation is having on our staff and the people who live in Duns and the surrounding areas.

“I want to reiterate that NHS Borders is committed to undertaking the remedial works and returning the Knoll Community Hospital and Health Centre to a fully functioning facility.

“I would like to thank all staff involved for their continuing hard work, our patients, their families and carers and the community of Duns and the surrounding areas for your patience and understanding.”